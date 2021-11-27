ISL: Want to take responsibility for goals conceded, says FC Goa's Dheeraj

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh said he wants to take the responsibility of conceding three goals against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).



Coming on the back of a draw against SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC took the early initiative to come on the top of the table after they defeated FC Goa 3-1 on Friday.

"Actually to be honest, it was not a good start for me or the team. I mean, two (losses) in the row, conceding three goals in each. It's not a good start for us. And yeah, I want to take some responsibility in this game," ISL website quoted as saying after the team's loss to Jamshedpur FC.

Dheeraj Singh said he could have done better but exuded confidence in getting over the line in upcoming games.

"Like I could have done better with the two goals and that's how I put my team under pressure. I have to accept that. And, we still have a lot of games coming up, so we need to be prepared and we have to prepare game by game," said the footballer.

Nerijus Valskis (51', 61') was the hero of the match as he remained one shy of a perfect hat-trick, managing to first drive the ball with his left foot and then score via a header.

Jordan Murray (80') piled the third right after coming off the bench. Airan Cabrera though denied the Men of Steel a clean sheet with a neat finish to register a goal in the 86th minute. (ANI)

