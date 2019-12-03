ISL wants AIFF to improve quality of refereeing in league

<br>IANS has reliably learnt that Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) officials, the organisers of the ISL, met AIFF during the FIFA international break in New Delhi and one of the key discussions were on the quality of refereeing in the ongoing sixth edition.

"The officials have requested the federation to urgently look into the matter to find short term solution and also work on a long term outlook to the referee development program," the source said.

The concerns from ISL have come due to glaring mistakes referees have committed on the field affecting many games in ISL. The organisers are concerned with too many flaws impacting the clubs, players, coaches and their fans.

Many coaches have raised concerns over the refereeing standards urging English Premier League champions Manchester City, who recently bought majority stake in Mumbai City FC, to "bring some good referees from the Premier League". ISL used to attract international referees in the initial years of the league with a balance of 40 per cent international and 60 per cent Indian referees but that trend changed since the fourth season with AIFF pushing for Indian referees. In fact, even after Monday's game between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United, the Jamshedpur coach was furious with the refereeing on display. "We had more possession and more chances than them (NorthEast). Both teams used their tools to win the match. The referee missed a clear penalty. This league could be a great league but with this level of refereeing, it is pretty much impossible. There is no way a referee can miss a penalty like that. "Every match this season, you have seen bad refereeing, these amazing decisions. There a lot of good things about the league. But they are not focusing on the important thing that is refereeing. You cannot have this kind of a situation every week," Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo said.