ISL: Win is coming, says SCEB coach after draw against Chennaiyin

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 4 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Manuel Diaz believes that it's only a matter of time till the club registers its first win as his side played out a 0-0 draw against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).



SC East Bengal is still without a win in their four matches. They lost two and drew two.

Hira Mondal was awarded the Hero of the Match award for his resolute and solid defending at the back. He was up against the pacy and skilful winger Lallianzuala Chhangte and later on Antonio Perosevic.

"Against Odisha, we lost the match in the first 12 minutes. We made big mistakes. But today Chennaiyin FC had opportunities to score and so did our team. We could have won the match and we hope that we win a match in the near future," said Diaz in the virtual press conference.

"Chennaiyin FC had options but we kept a clean sheet. We also had chances at the other end. It's a good start for improving our level," he added. (ANI)

