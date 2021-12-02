ISL:Chennaiyin FC to face SC East Bengal as it seeks to maintain 100 per cent record

Vasco (Goa) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League, 2021-22 when they clash with SC East Bengal in their third match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Friday.



"We have a chance now to make three wins in a row. We need to be better, quicker and need to have good decisions. We need to improve and I believe we will play better. We had a very good start and that is good for our confidence. We need to be more focused for the next games," CFC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic told the media during the club's virtual pre-match press conference on Thursday, as per an official CFC release.

"We need to show respect to every opponent. It doesn't matter if they concede 10 goals or lose a game, they (SCEB) will try to win the game, especially now," he added.

The two-time champions CFC started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Hyderabad FC before recording a 2-1 triumph against NorthEast United FC in their second match.

Chennaiyin FC's experienced defender Narayan Das, who played for the Red and Gold Brigade last season, feels his former club is still a good team and can't be taken lightly.

"We won the first two games. We want to continue that (winning run) and win the third match too. That's our target," Das said.

Chennaiyin FC have played two matches against SC East Bengal in the league so far with both resulting in a draw. (ANI)

