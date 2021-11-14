ISSF increases Olympic quota places for Asia from 38 to 48

Sulaibiya [Kuwait], November 14 (ANI): The Asian Shooting Confederation on Saturday announced that they have received a letter from International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) confirming that the Olympic quota places for Asia have been increased from 38 to 48.



The Asian Shooting Confederation expressed its gratitude to the ISSF. The 48 quota places are expected to come into effect from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"The Asian Shooting Confederation received a letter from ISSF confirming that the Olympic Quota Places for Asia is increased from 38 to 48 Quota Places," the sport's continental body, ASC, said in a statement on Twitter.

India was represented by a record 15 shooters at the Tokyo Olympics which were Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat.

But the country returned empty-handed after a disastrous outing in the Japanese capital. (ANI)

