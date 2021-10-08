ISSF Junior World C'ship: Sangwan, Sidhu secure India's 10th gold

Lima [Peru], October 8 (ANI): India added three medals which includes gold, silver and bronze apiece to their tally on Thursday, the ninth day of the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships, in Lima, Peru.



For the first medal of the day, the Indian trio of Nischal, Prasiddhi Mahant, and Ayushi Podder finished second on the podium behind the USA for a silver medal in women's junior 50m rifle 3 positions team final. The American team of Molly Elizabeth Mcghin, Katie Lorraine Zaun, Mary Carolynn Tucker clinched the gold medal.

Then in 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team, India clinched two medals. Anish and Tejaswini came from behind to clinch the bronze against a team from Thailand by 10-8. For the gold medal match, Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu outclassed Thailand pair of Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Triniphakorn Schwakon by 9-1.

India still sits on top of the medal tally, now with ten gold, eight silver and four bronze medals for a total of 22 medals. USA lie second with six gold and a total of 20 medals. (ANI)

