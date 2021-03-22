ISSF WC: India bags gold in 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): India won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.



The pair of Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan defeated the Hungarian pair of Denes Easter and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the final.

Hosts India on Sunday climbed on top of the medals tally of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. The Indian contingent had added four more medals to their kitty, including two gold and a historic bronze in the Women's Skeet event. With that, they had three medals of every colour, for a total of nine medals.

The USA was second with the same number of golds as India, but with only two more silvers at this stage, have a tally of five medals. The two golds that India had won on Sunday came in the Men's and Women's 10M Air Pistol team events. The women went first when the trio of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Shri Nivetha beat Poland convincingly by a margin of 16-8 in the final.

In this new format, the three shooters of each team shoot a single shot and the team with the higher combined tally get two points. If there is a tie, then the teams get one point each. The first team to 16 points or more, wins the match.

India's second gold of the day had come when Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, and Shahzar Rizvi, got the better of Vietnam 17-11, in the Men's 10M Air Pistol final. (ANI)

