ISSF WC: There was no pressure, says Elavenil after clinching gold with Divyansh

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): India's Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, who clinched a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, have been elated with their achievement.



The Indian duo defeated the Hungarian pair of Denes Easter and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the final on Sunday.

While Divyansh reflected on the difficulties of living in a bio-secure bubble amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Elavenil talked about having an "added advantage". She said there was "no pressure at all", giving credit to her mentor.

"See, there is not much impact but yes, something is there to feel because the environment has changed. You have to be under all kinds of restrictions, you have to be in a bio bubble, and you can't go out. So, a little bit of impact comes to mind but it doesn't create problems or difference in the match," Divyansh told reporters.

Talking about the competition, he said: "I always keep checking what my competitor is doing. I check everything and I think it's good for me, for my future. It's good to learn."

Elavenil stated: "We had to put up a good show, we managed it quite well. I think it's part of the preparation plan whatever I was working on so it's just another step towards the goal. No pressure at all, having a good mentor behind is always an added advantage." (ANI)

