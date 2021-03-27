ISSF WC: Vijayveer Sidhu, Tejaswini win gold in 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): India's 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team on Saturday won a gold and silver medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.



18-year-old Vijayveer Sidhu and 16-year-old Tejaswini defeated Gurpreet Singh and Abhudnya Patil 9-1 in a gold medal match on Saturday.

Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu had bagged a silver medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup on Friday.

India's Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant clinched gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event. The pair of Sunidhi Chauhan and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the event.

On Thursday, India's women's 25m pistol team comprising of Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, and Chinki Yadav had won gold. The Indian team had defeated Poland 17-7 in the final to win the gold medal.

The Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team comprising of Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyandam, and Shreya Saksenaon had won silver in the tournament. The team lost to Poland 43-47 in the finals and as a result, the side had to settle for silver.

India's Chinky Yadav on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event. (ANI)

