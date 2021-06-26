ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary settle for silver in mixed team event

Osijek [Croatia], June 26 (ANI): Star Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary settled for a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osijek on Saturday.



Manu and Saurabh went down 12-16 to the Russian team in the finals of the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the tournament.

"Many congratulations to@realmanubhaker and @SChaudhary2002 for winning the in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team at the @ISSF_ShootingWorld Cup in Osijek," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

India had won their second medal at the World Cup as the women's 10M Air Pistol team beat Hungary 16-12 in the bronze medal match on Friday.

Rahi Sarnobat, drafted into the 10M Air team, Manu and Yashaswini Deswal had come through two rounds of qualification earlier to make it to medal contention. They had topped round one on Thursday and then in round two, featuring the top eight teams of round one, missed the gold medal match by two points.

Germany, who eventually settled for silver to Bulgaria's gold, shot a combined 575 out of 600 to outdo India who finished with 573. Bulgaria topped the round with 576.

In the bronze medal match against the Hungarian trio of Veronika Major, Sara Fabian and Miriam Jako, the Indians ran away to a 14-6 lead, winning seven of the first 10 series of three single shots per member per team.

The team with the highest three-shot aggregate is awarded two points, whereas in case of a tie, the points are split equally. The first to 16-points wins the match.

The Hungarians did come back strongly to make it 14-12, but the Indian women held their nerve admirably to get over the line.

Indians were involved in another tight medal encounter in the Men's 10M Air Rifle Team bronze medal match, but this time they could not finish among the medals.

The bronze medal match between India, comprising of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Serbia, was tied at 4-4, 5-5,6-6, 8-8, 10-10, 12-12 and then 14-14 before the latter finally clinched it in the end.

In the Men's Skeet, India's lone entrant Gurjoat Khangura finished 56thwith a score of 115 in qualification. Saurabh won India's first medal, also a bronze, on the opening day on Thursday in the Men's 10M Air Pistol event. (ANI)

