Isuru Udana ruled out of third T20I against India, confirms Lanka head coach

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has confirmed that pacer Isuru Udana won't be playing the third T20I against India.

Udana had sustained a back injury during the warm-up session just before the Indian batting innings.

" I am not doctor, but I have seen him in the dressing room, he is in a lot of pain. What the diagnosis is, I don't really know. I can just hope we can get him for the West Indies series. I think even that could be a push, he's got something in the back, I really wish the best for him," Arthur told reporters after the conclusion of the second T20I.



India record a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini starred with the ball in hand to restrict Sri Lanka to 142/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Thakur scalped three wickets, while Saini took two.

With the bat, KL Rahul played a knock of 45 runs to put India in a comfortable position.

Virat Kohli (30*) took the Men in Blue over the line by seven wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

The first T20I between both sides was abandoned due to rain in Guwahati.

India and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in the third T20I on Friday, January 10. (ANI)

