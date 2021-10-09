It didn't seem like a dead rubber: Hesson after RCB's thrilling win over DC

Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket and head coach Mike Hesson on Saturday lauded Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell for playing outstanding knocks in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Delhi Capitals.



"It didn't seem like a dead rubber, eh! Proud of the youngster KS Bharat and Maxi was brilliant as always. Great effort by the bowlers earlier to pull things back. On to the playoffs now," tweeted Hesson.

Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell played unbeaten knocks of 78 and 51 respectively as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Off the last ball, RCB needed five for a win, and Bharat ended up hitting the ball for a six off the bowling of Avesh Khan.

"Coming back into the innings, me and AB de Villiers were communicating and he told me to watch the ball, come into good positions and then work it out. We were just thinking of moving the strike which will give us a platform to finish it off. In the last over, I and Maxwell were talking to each other in regards to what areas we can access. The last three balls I asked him whether I should run, he said you go ahead and you can finish it off, it gave me a lot of confidence," said Bharat during a virtual press conference.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played knocks of 48 and 43 as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Apart from Dhawan and Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer also got among the runs as he played a knock of 29. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj returned with two wickets.

Delhi Capitals finished at the top spot in the points table and now the side will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 on Sunday. On the other hand, RCB finished at the third spot and Virat Kohli's team will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday. (ANI)

