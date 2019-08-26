It hurts, deal with it, move on: Tim Paine after loss against England

Dubai [UAE], Aug 26 (ANI): As England snatched victory from jaws of defeat to win the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian skipper Tim Paine has said that the loss will hurt but the team needs to move on and focus on the next match.

His remarks came after England's thrilling one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley on Sunday.

"We turn up to Manchester or our next training session in a much better frame of mind, rather than have guys sulking or whatever you want to call it. It hurts, deal with it, move on," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Paine as saying.All-rounder Ben Stokes played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he guided England to an improbable win against Australia.The left-handed batsman went on to play an unbeaten knock of 135 runs.Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, still, 73 runs away from the target.It was then Stokes decided to play in an aggressive manner and he took on the Aussie bowlers, smashing them all around the park.He found support in the number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls.Australia had a chance of winning the match when England were nine wickets down with just two runs away from the target.Stokes had played a reverse sweep off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon and the ball had gone to Pat Cummins.Non-striker Leach tried to take a run but Stokes sent the number eleven batsman back mid-pitch as Cummins threw the ball to Lyon at the bowler's end.However, Lyon fumbled Cummins' throw to give Leach a reprieve."Gazza is obviously extremely disappointed, but no one's perfect. People make mistakes. The important thing is that when it happens, you hold your head up, you stick together as a team, and walk off together," Paine said."Those losses hurt and you are allowed to show that but ... if you let things drag on and you get caught up in the emotion, it is just wasted energy," he added.The ongoing Ashes is currently tied at 1-1 with still two Test matches left to play.England and Australia will next lock horns in the fourth Test beginning from September 4 at Old Trafford. (ANI)