It is all about 90 minutes in football: Amarjit Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Ahead of India's vital game against AFC Asian champions Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, midfielder Amarjit Singh on Monday said that in football 'it is all about those 90 minutes.'

"In football, it's all about those 90 minutes. Nothing else matters. A year back, did anyone ever think that Qatar would be Asian champions? But they have overcome powerhouses like Japan, Australia, Iran, and the Korean Republic. That was quite unthinkable," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Singh, as saying.

Nursing an elbow injury, Singh was ruled out of India's clashes against Oman, and Qatar. Now it's a race against time for him to get ready for India's match against Bangladesh on October 15. He is currently under rehabilitation for 6-8 weeks."So, there's no reason to believe we can't. I understand Qatar are labeled as 'Spain of Asia,' and that too for a reason. They are a very good team. But on the field, no history matters. It's about fighting face to face, for the ball, and with the ball," Singh said."We need to be mentally strong, and not get overawed playing them at their home. I repeat, it isn't easy, but it isn't impossible either," he added.It's this attitude of Amarjit that was the hallmark of the India U17 World Cup squad, the Indian Arrows, and the India U19 National Team at present.Even skipper Sunil Chhetri is aware of it. "Amarjit is a livewire. He is somebody who is so honest. If you tell him that you need to punch the wall for three hours, three hours later, when you come back you will still see him punching it. He has been a standout performer in the last 3-4 games for us. I really hope he recovers soon," Chhetri said.India will play against Qatar in their second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on September 10. (ANI)