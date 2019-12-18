It is amazing to have two hat-tracks in ODIs: Kuldeep Yadav

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): After delivering a match-winning performance against West Indies, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday said that it feels amazing to have two hat-tricks in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

"It feels amazing to take two hat-tricks in One Day," Yadav said at the post-match press conference.



The 25-year-old in his eight over dismissed in-form batsman Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) to etch his name in the annals of glorious history.

"I was a bit confused in the third wicket, which one to bowl, wrong one or the China man. I thought the wrong one is the best option and for that, I kept a second slip too," he said.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored centuries for India.

India scored a mammoth score of 387/5 in the allotted fifty overs, and later the side managed to bundle out the visitors for 280 runs, registering a win by 107 runs.

Currently, the three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and both sides will now face each other in the final ODI on Sunday, December 22. (ANI)

