It's about the next 50 goals now: Rashford

Manchester, Oct 28 (IANS) England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored his 50th goal for the club on Sunday as the Reds beat Norwich City 3-1 in an English Premier League clash.

But the 21-year-old is not resting on his laurels, as he tweeted that it's all about getting to a 100 goals now.

"All about the next 50 now," Rashford said in a tweet replying to Manchester United's post celebrating his landmark.

Besides Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial also found the back of the net.

"I think the one thing we can improve on is making more clear-cut opportunities for each other," the striker told MUTV after the game. "For me, that's the next step. We're creating and making each other half-chances, but, as forwards, the easier the goals you can get, the better. We want to be able to just square it past the goalkeeper and tap it in. We've been working hard and I think, if we keep that up, it'll become easier for us," he added. dm/kk/bg