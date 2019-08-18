It's absolutely game on, says Aussie coach Justin Langer

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer reckons anybody can win the ongoing second Test match in the Ashes, saying "it's absolutely game on".

England ended day four at 96/4 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, with a lead of 104 runs over Australia. Day one was completely washed off due to rain whereas sessions after lunch break were washed off on day three of the Test match.

"This is why we love Test cricket so much. Who would have thought, we're playing at Lord's, we've lost nearly a couple of days to rain and it's absolutely game on," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.Australia had resumed day four at 80/4 and they were bowled out for 250, giving England a lead of 104 runs. But coach Langer believes all three results are possible in the match."We probably went searching a little bit after a great start today, we went searching a little bit on this wicket. It's tough to bat on, which I don't mind, and it's going to be a great day's Test cricket tomorrow," Langer said."I guess the only issue is there's only one day left in it so there are a lot of scenarios that can play out here but it's game on I reckon," he added.England's pacer Chris Woakes also opined that all three results are possible in the ongoing Test match."Incredible game so far, and of course I think we can win the game but all three results are still possible," Woakes said."It's a great game to be a part of; when I envisaged Test and Ashes cricket as a child, this is what I envisaged it being like. It's pretty much in the balance," he added.On day four, Jofra Archer bowled a sensational spell as he first struck Smith on the elbow, which clearly rattled the right-handed batsman. Soon after, Smith had to deal with a horrific blow on the neck and as a result, the batsman had to leave the park for having a concussion test."As soon as he got up in the medical room, he was like 'Nah, I'm going okay'. He had the concussion testing (and) the doctor came through and said 'he's passed all that and he's pretty good'. By the time he (Smith) walked back into the dressing room, he just couldn't wait to get back out there again," Langer said."I was saying 'mate are you sure you're okay?' - these are like my sons, so you're never going to put them in harm's way. He was going 'mate, I just want to get out there. I can't get up on the honours board (that records century makers at Lord's) unless I'm out there batting'," he added.England will resume day five later today at 96/4 with a lead of 104 runs over Australia. (ANI)