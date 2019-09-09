It's coming home: Twitter reacts as Aus retain Urn

Australia defeated England by 185 runs in the fourth Test at the Old Trafford on Sunday, thus taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Ashes 2019.

"It's coming home!!!" tweeted Australia's Glenn Maxwell.

"Congratulations Australia the dominant team throughout the series! First time Ashes have been retained in England since 2001," tweeted Tom Moody.

Former England skipper hailed England for the fight they showed on the last day of the Test match and said: "What an effort by England today... Great fight... But well done Australia on retaining the Ashes...no point in pretending but they have been the better team... better in all departments."

"Congrats Aussies lads, well played both teams Australia and England. Proud of all of the players and staff. Sing the song bloody loud lads. Enjoy a beer, I will be. Tim Paine and Justin Langer and all fans. Hats off Ashes . What a series to watch (sic)," tweeted former Australia coach Darren Lehmann. "Well done Australia and Steve Smith for retaining the Ashes," said Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while singling out Steve Smith, who scored 293 runs in the Manchester Test. "Great job Baggy Greens congrats on retaining the Ashes. Well planned and executed players and coaching support," said former Australia captain Mark Waugh. "Well, the Ashes are staying Down Under. Australia were just too relentless and England were too far back. Headingley was a miracle, it should have been 3-0," said celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle. The two teams will now face each other in the fifth and final Test beginning Thursday at the Oval.