It's now Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Sir Andrew Strauss

Both were given knighthoods in former Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation honours list for their service to sport, reports BBC Sport.

Boycott, 78, played 108 Tests for England from 1964 to 1982 in which he scored 8,114 runs and was captain on four occasions in 1978 in place of the injured Mike Brearley.

Strauss, 42, played 100 Tests for England in which he scored 7,037 runs at an average of 40.91. He led England to two Ashes wins, as well as the number one Test ranking, in his 50 Tests as captain.

A knighthood was given to his former batting partner Alastair Cook in the new year honours list. Former England coach Andy Flower paid tribute to Strauss and said that he truly deserved the honour. "I cannot think of a man more worthy of the honour," Flower said. "As a player he was tough and resilient, as a captain he balanced a firm hand and moral compass with a compassion and empathy that meant he was loved and respected in the dressing room by his players and the staff."