It's really good reward for our consistent performances: Haynes after victory over Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Australian batter Rachael Haynes, after the woman team secured a massive 110-run victory over Sri Lanka, has termed the feat as a 'good reward' for their 'consistent performance'.

"I think it's a really good reward for our consistent performances over the last little bit. There's been some terrific individual performances as well within that, but holistically the team has been playing really well and that's probably been the most pleasing thing," Cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying.

With this victory, the current team equalled Belinda Clark's Australian team's record of 17 consecutive wins in the ODI cricket. Meg Lanning-led side can shatter the record if they managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the third and last ODI of the series, which they have already sealed.Moreover, the team tops the points table of ICC Women's ODI Championship with 32 points.Haynes also praised Belinda Clark's team, which created the record over a period of two years from December 1997 to February 1999, by calling them formidable."I'm not sure if all our team was alive back then. That era, that generation of cricketers were so formidable and they had a lot of success as well," she said."It really created the standard in terms of what's expected when you play cricket in this team. If we get past that milestone it'll be a pretty wonderful achievement, but it's not lost on us how incredible they were as well," Haynes added.The third ODI between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on October 9. (ANI)