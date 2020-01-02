It's tough to face Australia bowling attack at home, says Glenn McGrath

London [UK], Jan 02 (ANI): After defeating New Zealand in the second Test, former pacer Glenn McGrath praised Australia's bowling attack and said that they are tough to face especially at home conditions.

"In Australian conditions, they are tough to face, they will be tough to face anywhere in the world but especially at home," ESPNcricinfo quoted McGrath as saying.



The hosts defeated Blackcaps by 247 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With this win, the side has taken their points tally to 256 to consolidate their position at the second spot in the World Test Championship.Australia has also gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand.Pat Cummins has finished the year with 59 wickets and ended up becoming a leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.While James Pattinson has scalped 11 wickets in three Tests played in 2019.The 49-year-old said that Cummins and Pattinson's bowling spell against New Zealand was splendid."That spell on the [third] day [at the MCG] with Pat Cummins and James Pattinson, the way they bowled in tandem, was as good fast bowling as you'll see anywhere in the world," McGrath said.He said Cummins, Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood along with Nathan Lyon forms a formidable bowling attack that can compete with any era of Australian cricket."To have Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well, four quality bowlers, throw in Nathan Lyon as well, it's as good a bowling attack as we've had. They are forming an attack that can compete with any era of Australian cricket," he added.Australia will take on New Zealand in the third Test on January 3 at Sydney. (ANI)