It was a great game as we defended really well: Brandon recalls India's 2019 draw against Qatar

Doha [Qatar], May 29 (ANI): Recalling India's clash against Qatar in September 2019, midfielder Brandon Fernandes said the Blue Tigers knew that they cannot afford to concede an early goal against Felix Sanchez Bas' men.



India will take on Asian champions Qatar in their World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualification fixtures at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on June 3.

India had held Qatar to a gritty 0-0 draw. It was India's one of the best results in recent times.

But, this time the challenge will be a lot more difficult. Not only because Qatar would be looking to make amends, but also the Blue Tigers will be in competitive action for the first time since March 2021.

"We went into the match with a positive mindset. We knew Qatar were a very good team and we cannot afford to concede early," Goal.com quoted Brandon as saying.

"We wanted to be in the game till the second half and once we had the momentum we tried creating opportunities. It was a great game for us and we defended really well," he added.

The Indian midfielder is looking forward to the Qatar clash in the "amazing conditions" at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

"The last time we were in Qatar, the stadium was pretty cool. There was no humidity. It was pretty well-conditioned. (There were) Amazing conditions to play football," said Brandon.

"In fact, Qatar have great infrastructure and world-class facilities for football. It will be a great feeling to play at Al Sadd's home ground. Looking forward to a good experience to play there," he added.

India is scheduled to play Asian Champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha. (ANI)

