It was an absolute honour speaking to PM Modi with the rest of the contingent: Sindhu

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Ace shuttler PV Sindhu has said it was an honour speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as the athletes prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.



"It was an honour and an absolute pleasure speaking to our PM Narendra Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the entire nation for the continuous support and we hope to make you proud at the Olympics," she told ANI.

The virtual video conferencing session was started by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur wherein he introduced PM Modi and he thanked him for taking out the time to boost the morale of the athletes. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present along with Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra.

Athletes such as Mary Kom (boxer), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery) and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) were all part of the session.

"It is an honour and privilege for every member of the contingent to get to speak to the Prime Minister before they depart for the Olympics. Our athletes will compete in 85 events in which they can win a medal," said Batra during the session.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)