It was my mistake: Sokratis after Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Watford

Leeds [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): After witnessing a 2-2 draw against Watford on Sunday, Arsenal's defender Sokratis said it was his mistake which took away the victory from his club's hands.

"I think that I cost the game for the team. It was my mistake for something simple that I don't have to do. I think this was why we lose the three points," Goal.com quoted him as saying.



Arsenal gained a 2-0 lead over Watford in the first half during their Premier League clash. However, Watford made a brilliant comeback in the second half with Tom Cleverley striking their first goal in the 53rd minute. Roberto Pereyra then converted a penalty in the 81st minute, levelling the scores.

Sokratis said he was the sole reason for the draw and his teammates tried their best.

"I don't want to speak about others. It was my mistake and this cost the game. Nothing else. The other guys tried their best. I didn't have to do this mistake. Without my mistake, we would take the three points," he said.

Arsenal will now compete against Aston Villa in Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

