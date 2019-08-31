It was tough road after shoulder injury: SA woman pacer Khaka

Dubai [UAE], Aug 31 (ANI): South Africa women's pacer Ayabonga Khaka, who is back at training with her national team-mates, said that it has been a 'really tough' road for her after the shoulder injury.

"It was really special to me. I haven't played many games for a long time now. So to be out in the middle is a good feeling. The road back has been really tough, but I'm getting there with each and every session and each and every day that passes by," ICC quoted Khaka as saying.



Khaka last played for the national team in June 2018. However, she is a part of a training camp ahead of South Africa's tour of India and is happy to be back at training.

"It's great to be back working on my skills again. I've missed that. So for now I'm enjoying the moment, not rushing or anything like that, just easing my way back into the routine," she said.

The 27-year-old said the recovery took longer than expected and at one point she doubted her comeback in the game.

"It took longer than expected because first I was told three months, then it went to six and so on. A year later I'm still not back. So it's been a difficult road. It's been tough; it's been frustrating. Sometimes it's even gone to the extent of asking myself whether I'm ever going to bowl again," said Khaka.

"But I kept believing, and here I am today ... Being strong mentally is the most important thing. I had to trust the process," she added. (ANI)

