It will be exciting to play alongside Steve Smith: Vishnu Vinod

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod is excited to play alongside Australia batsman Steve Smith in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Vinod and left-arm medium-fast bowler Lukman Meriwala were picked up by the Delhi Capitals at their base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction on February 18.

Vinod, who plays for Kerala in domestic cricket, has scored 906 runs, taken 10 catches and effected 5 stumpings in 35 matches in his T20 career.

Meanwhile, Meriwala has picked up 72 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 14.54 in T20s. The 29-year-old, who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 with 15 scalps.

"I am excited to play in a team of youngsters who were last year's finalists. It will be exciting to play alongside Steve Smith and to be coached by Ricky Ponting. I am also looking forward to play under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy as well," Vinod said in an official release of the franchise.

On the other hand, Meriwala is looking forward to spending time with Delhi Capitals' speedsters Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Kagiso Rabada.

"I am really happy to join the Delhi Capitals. My family and the people in my village are also very happy. I am looking forward to speaking with Ishant (Sharma) bhai, Umesh (Yadav) bhai and Kagiso Rabada in the camp. Whenever I make a mistake, I will speak to them and work on my mistakes," he said.

The fast bowler has had to endure a long and hard journey until he achieved his IPL dream. Meriwala had given up on cricket at one point, but with his father's support, he has worked his way up the levels of professional cricket.

"I started playing cricket in 2003, but I was playing only club cricket then and I couldn't find a way to move forward. So, I lost hope and gave up cricket, and started working as a welder in 2007. After around two years, my father told me that he would support my career no matter what. Then I played an U-19 tournament for Baroda. After which, I kept working hard and kept moving up the ranks. After returning to cricket in 2009, I made my Ranji Trophy debut in 2017," said the 29-year-old. (ANI)

