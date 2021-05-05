Italian Larissa's indoor world u-20 long jump record ratified

"Larissa Lapichino's world U20 indoor long jump record of 6.91m, set at the Italian Indoor Championships in Ancona on 20 February, has been ratified," the World Athletics said on Wednesday.

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Italian teenage long jumper Larissa Lapichino officially got her name in the record books on Wednesday as the World Athletics ratified her World Under-20 indoor long jump record of 6.91 metres recorded in February in Ancona.

The 18-year-old jumper had also won the gold medal in the 2019 Under-20 European Athletics Championships.

"Surreal, a dream, I have no words to describe it," Lapichino told the Italian Athletics Federation. "The first thing I thought is: 'I jumped like my mom'. Only later I realised that 6.91m is also the world U-20 record, and that is the standard for Tokyo!"

Lapichino's previous indoor best was 6.75m, which she had set at the Italian U-20 championships two weeks earlier, while her outdoor personal best is 6.80m, set in Savona in July 2020.

With that mark achieved in the fifth round of the competition, the 18-year-old added three centimetres to the record which had been set by Heike Drechsler in Berlin on February 1, 1983.

The mark also equalled the senior Italian indoor record which was set by her mother, Olympic medallist Fiona May, when she won the 1998 European indoor title.

It placed Lapichino a close third on the world lists for the indoor season, behind only Tara Davis of the USA with 6.93m and Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk with 6.92m.

