Italy crush San Marino 7-0 in Euro 2020 warm-up clash

ROME, May 29 (IANS) Italy took a while to break San Marino but eventually enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 home victory in a friendly match on Friday.

Italy have yet to announce their final 26-member squad for Euro 2020, so coach Roberto Mancini fielded an experimental line-up.

The home side dominated from the start but couldn't find the net until Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Three minutes later Gian Marco Ferrari doubled the lead.