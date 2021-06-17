Italy first to enter knockouts in Euro 2020

Rome, June 17 (IANS) Italy became the first side to enter knockout stages of Euro 2020 thanks to a 3-0 win over Switzerland here late on Wednesday.

The result means they will now fight for the top spot in Group A in their final league game against Wales, who beat Turkey earlier in the day.

Manuel Locatelli was Italy's hero with two goals as Roberto Mancini's side displayed assured and attacking football, Xinhua reports.