ITF Cup men's tennis: Qamar leads 6 Indians into main draw

In the final round qualifying, five other Indian players also made it to the main draw. Ishaque Eqbal upset ninth seeded Chandril Sood 6-3, 6-2, Paras Dahiya upset 12th seeded George Botezan Romania 6-2, 6-3, 13th ranked veteran Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan upset sixth seeded Rishi Reddy 7-5, 2-6, 10-4, and seventh seeded N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth outplayed Preston Brown of USA 6-2, 6-1.

Pune, March 22 (IANS) Tenth seeded Faisal Qamar on Monday upset top seeded Anirudha Chandrashekar 6-4,3-6, 17-15 to enter the main draw of the $15000 ITF WTT Cup men's tennis championships.

In another minor upset, Suraj R Prabodh, ranked 11th, upset eighth seeded Mutu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-2, 6-2 to enter the main draw.

Third seeded Omni Kumar of USA got off a tight match-winning against 14th seeded Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-6(1), 7-5 while fourth seeded Henry Patten of Great Britain served out Leonardo Catani of Italy 6-2, 6-4 to be the two foreign players to make the main draw.

