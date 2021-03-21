ITF men's tennis: Eqbal upsets second seed Sinha in qualifiers

Pune, March 22 (IANS) Unseeded Ishaque Eqbal upset second seeded Nitin Kumar Sinha 7-6(6),7-6(4) to enter the final round of qualifying at the $15,000 ITF WTT Cup men's tennis championships on Sunday.

In the other first round qualifying matches, ninth seeded Chandril Sood scraped past Yash Chaurasia 2-6, 7-6(4), 15-13 while 11th seeded Suraj R Prabodh was given a tough time by local player Gunjan Jadhav before winning 6-0, 4-6, 10-8.