ITF New Delhi tennis: Poonacha, Qamar score wins

The match between Poonacha, the 2019 national champion, and wildcard entrant Nishant Dabas lasted for two hours after which the former prevailed in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Niki K. Poonacha, Fardeen Qamar, and Lorenzo Bocchi scored wins in the first-round singles matches of the Round of 32 of the ITF men's $15,000 tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Wildcard entrant Fardeen Qamar, 20, defeated 19-year-old Dev Javia 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a well-contested match. Javia earned his main draw appearance by the virtue of being ITF Top 100 ranked junior in the world.

Lorenzo Bocchi of Italy beat Dhruv Sunish in straight sets, 7-6, 6-0, in third and final singles Round One match of the day.

Earlier, four Indians -- Ishaque Eqbal, Siddharth Vishwakarma, Muthu Aadithiya Senthilkumar, and Suraj R Prabodh -- advanced to the main draw from the qualifying round that concluded at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium on Tuesday.

After the conclusion of the qualifying rounds, the draw of 32, consisting of 18 Indians, was made.

Sidharth Rawat, ATP singles rank 473rd, is seeded number one in the main draw, followed by 543rd ranked Irishman Simon Carr. Aidan McHugh (544th) of Great Britain and American Oliver Crawford (576th) were seeded third and fourth, respectively.

In doubles action, the Italian pair, Marco Brugnerotto and Davide Pozzi, started its campaign with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Swiss-Czech duo Luca Castelnuovo and Dominik Palan.

In an all-Indian doubles match, Rishi Reddy and Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam outplayed compatriots Sahil Gaware and Gunjan Jadhav 6-3, 6-1.

The Czech-Hungarian pair, Dalibor Svrcina and Zsombor Velcz, ousted S.D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha of India 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 after an hour and 42 minutes tussle.

The day's action concluded with one more all-Indian doubles match in which Manish Sureshkumar and Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan defeated N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Vishnu Vardhan 7-6, 1-6, 10-7 in one hour 33 minutes to advance to the second round.

Results:

Singles (Main draw, Round 1): Fardeen Qamar (IND) bt Dev Javia (IND) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) bt Nishant Dabas (IND) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) bt Dhruv Sunish (IND) 7-6, 6-0

Doubles (Main draw, Round 1): Marco Brugnerotto (ITA)/Davide Pozzi (ITA) bt Luca Castelnuovo (SUI) / Dominik Palan (CZE) 6-2, 7-5; Jonathan Binding (GBR) / Henry Patten (GBR) bt Filip Bergevi (SWE) / Jonathan Mridha (SWE) 6-2, 6-4; Simor Carr (IRL) / Alexander Kotzen (USA) bt Paras Dahiya (IND) / Parikshit Somani (IND) 6-4, 6-3; Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) / Zsombor Velcz (HUN) bt S D Prajwal Dev (IND) / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 6-4, 6-7, 10-6; Rishi Reddy (IND) / Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam (IND) bt Sahil Gaware (IND) / Gunjan Jadhav (IND) 6-3, 6-1; Manish Sureshkumar (IND) / Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan (IND) bt N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) / Vishnu Vardhan (IND) 7-6, 1-6, 10-7

Singles qualifying (Round 3): Ishaque Eqbal (IND) bt Omni Kumar [5] (USA) 2-6, 7-6, 10-8; Alexander Kotzen [1] (USA) bt Vishnu Vardhan (IND) 6-3, 6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) bt Rishi Reddy [10] (IND) (Retd.) 6-2; Henry Patten [7] (GBR) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha [6] (IND) 6-1, 6-4; Muthu Aadithiya Senthilkumar [12] (IND) bt Faisal Qamar (IND) 6-1, 6-3; Suraj R Prabodh (IND) bt Preston Brown (USA) 7-5, 6-4

--IANS

qma/kh