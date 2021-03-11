ITF women's tennis: Rutuja, Vaidehi, Zeel in quarters

Pune, March 11 (IANS) Three Indians -- fourth seed Rutuja Bhosale, seventh seed Zeel Desai, and wildcard Viadehi Chaudhari -- entered the singles quarterfinals of the $25000 ITF WTT Cup Tennis Championships on Thursday.

In the second round matches played, local favourite Rutuja ended the good run of qualifier Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi 6-1, 6-3 in one hour 10 minutes. Seventh seeded Zeel Desai continued to impress as she came back from the loss of first set to end the challenge of Fed Cup player Sowjanya Bavisetti 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a 2 hour 17 minutes battle.