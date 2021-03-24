ITF WTT Cup tennis: Top seed Rawat upset, 4 Indians progress

In a match lasting one hour and 28 minutes, Dalibor Svrcina broke Rawat in the fifth game of the opening set to record a 6-4, 6-1 win and advance to the round of 16.

Pune, March 24 (IANS) Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic upset top seed Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 6-1 even as four other Indians progressed to the second round at the $15,000 ITF WTT Cup men's tennis championships here on Wednesday.

Seventh seeded and newly crowned Arjun Kadhe survived some anxious moments in the second set to get past compatriot S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-3, 7-6(3). Sixth seeded Manish Sureshkumar carved out a credible 6-1, 6-4 win over Italian Lorenzo Bocchi in a match between qualifiers.

Seasoned N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth stopped the winning run of Faisal Qamar 6-4, 6-2 while another qualifier, Ishaque Eqbal, won the first set as the higher ranked Swiss, Luca Castelnuovo, retired in the second set at 2-0 due to an arm injury. This ensured four Indians entered the round of 16.

In the other matches featuring Indians, eighth seeded Zane Khan of the USA outpowered Abhinav Shanmugam 6-2, 6-0 while another Czech Republic player, Dominick Palan, was troubled in the first set but then subdued Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan 7-6(6), 6-1. Fourth seeded Oliver Crawford of the USA outplayed Wildcard Atharva Sharma of India 6-1, 6-0, and second seeded Irishman Simon Carr was given a tough fight by wildcard Dhruv Sunish before winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in just over two hours.

Third seeded Briton Aidan Mchugh was made to fight by qualifier Omni Kumar of the USA before winning 6-2, 7-6(4).

Results:

First round (main draw):

Men's singles: Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) bt Sidharth RAWAT (IND) [1] 6-4, 6-1; Dominik Palan (CZE) bt (Q)Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan (IND) 7-6(6), 6-1; Manish Sureshkumar (IND) [6] bt Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) 6-1, 6-4; Zane Khan(USA) [8] bt Abhinav Shanmugam (IND)6-2, 6-0; Arjun Kadhe (IND) [7] bt S D Prajwal Dev (IND) 6-3, 7-6(3); Oliver Crawford(USA) [4] bt (WC)Atharva Sharma (IND)6-1, 6-0; Aidan Mchugh (GBR) [3] bt (Q) Omni Kumar (USA) 6-2, 7-6(4); (Q)N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) bt (Q)Faisal Qamar (IND)6-4, 6-2; Ishaque Eqbal (IND) bt Luca Castelnuovo (SUI) 6-3, 2-0 (retd); Simon Carr (IRL) [2] bt (WC) Dhruv Sunish (IND) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Doubles (first round): Marco Brugnerotto (ITA)/Davide Pozzi (ITA) bt Sahil Gaware (IND)/Gunjan Jadhav (IND) 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Filip Bergevi (SWE) / Jonathan Mridha (SWE) [3] bt Jonathan Binding (GBR) / Henry Patten (GBR) (5)6-7, 6-3, 10-4

--IANS

qma/