It's an honour to be icon player of Deccan Gladiators, says Andre Russell

Dubai [UAE], September 24: West Indian star all-rounder Andre Russell is the new icon player for Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 league.



Deccan Gladiators, the runners-up side in the 2019 edition, has roped in Russell keeping in mind that the 2021 edition will feature an increased number of matches that will be played over a longer period than previous seasons. The fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is scheduled to be held from November 19 to December 4, 2021.



The Jamaican all-rounder, who is one of the star performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is coming on the back of some excellent performances in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell is also one of the key members of the West Indies World T20 Squad.



Commenting on his elevation as the icon of the side, Russell said: "I am extremely excited to be the Icon Player of Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 this year and I am looking forward to be out there with the team and go all the way to win the title. It is also an honour to be regarded as the Icon Player in the team and I will thrive to live up to the expectation and the faith that the team management has bestowed upon me."



Deccan Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover is elated to have Russell as the icon player in the side and said, "We are thrilled to have Andre Russell as the Icon Player in the side and I am sure that with his boundless energy and impeccable record in the game, his presence will act as a morale booster to everyone in the side and he will help the team climb newer heights."


