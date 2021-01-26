It's been quite the ride so far, with a fair share of ups and downs: Rishabh Pant

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant crossed four million followers on photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram, the wicket-keeper batsman on Tuesday thanked fans and followers for their overwhelming support.



Pant, who played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test to help India seal a remarkable victory, penned a heartwarming post on Instagram.

'Spider-Pant' posted a short clip in which he was seen sporting different Team India's jerseys. The clip also features the wicket-keeper batsman in the Delhi Capitals jersey. Pant pointed out how his cricketing journey so far has been a topsy-turvy ride and thanked his fans for support and wishes.

"It's been quite the ride so far, with a fair share of ups and downs! Thank you to each one of you for all your love, support and wishes. Keep them coming as we move towards the next milestone #RP17 #4Million," Pant captioned the post on Instagram.

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) dedicated a special 'Spider-Pant' song to laud Pant for guiding India to a win against Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba.

Pant was seen singing 'spiderman-spiderman' behind the stumps on the fourth day of the Test, and taking a cue from that, the ICC decided to dedicate an entire song to the wicket-keeper batsman.

Pant following his heroics in the fourth Test became the top-ranked wicket-keeper in the ICC batting list after attaining a career-best 13th position.

India beat Australia in their own den in the fourth and final Test to seal the series 2-1. India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

