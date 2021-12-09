It's no longer just about winning medals, says Leander Paes on Indian sports

The winner of eight men's doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, Paes is of the opinion that the advent of sports leagues and noticeable performance of Indian athletes on the world stages have propelled consumer interest to an all-time high in Sports.

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Indian tennis veteran Leander Paes said that the evolution of sports and the refinement of professional athletes over the past few years in India have created a valid need for skilled professionals that understand the nuances of the industry.

A report commissioned by Sporjo has revealed the transformation of Indian sports during the past decade.

Observing the growth of the industry across parameters, Leander Paes, strategic advisor, Sporjo said, "India's performance at the Olympics has put Sports at the centre of discussions. Such results are a big boost to showcase that sport is a great career choice - be it as a pro athlete or as a professional in the sports arena. It's not just about winning medals, it's about creating jobs and opportunities in our country."

The report by Sporjo on Sports Careers said that the sports market in India was estimated at approximately INR 100 billion in FY 2020, making 0.1% of the country's GDP. The report also noted the potential for further expansion as the contribution of the industry in India's GDP is lower than the global average of 0.5%.

