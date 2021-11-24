Ivanisevic to mentor Rajasthan Tigers in Tennis Premier League

India's No 1 player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Aryan Goveas and Diana Marcinkevica form the core of SRK Rajasthan Tigers, who are leaving no stone unturned to win the coveted title in season 3 of the country's biggest tennis league.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Goran Ivanisevic, former Wimbledon champion and current coach of World No 1 Novak Djokovic, will be in India to grace the Tennis Premier League as mentor of Rajasthan Tigers franchise.

"It's a privilege that Goran is coming all the way to support tennis and guide the players of my team. It will be a great boost for all the players of my team and the league," said an elated Siyonaa Jhanwar, owner of SRK Rajasthan Tigers.

Notably, the 50-year-old Croatian is the only man to win the singles title at Wimbledon as a wildcard. He achieved the feat in 2001, having previously been a runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998.

"Tennis Premier League is a great platform for youngsters to rub shoulders with the top Indian and international players. We are happy and proud that such a world acclaimed, prolific player like Goran will grace our courts," said Kunal Thakkur, the co-founder of TPL.

"TPl has stuck to its promise of not only getting international players to play in the league but a legend like Goran to mentor them. The League is surely keeping up its promise of getting bigger, better and stronger each passing year," he added.

The third season of the TPL will be held from December 13 at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai under the auspices of AITA and MSLTA.

