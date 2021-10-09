I've marked some individual and collective targets for T20 WC: Mohammad Rizwan

Lahore [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has set "some individual and collective targets" for himself in the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup.



Rizwan entered the team's bio-bubble after getting decent match practice because of the National T20 in which he played seven matches and scored 210 runs at an average of 30.

"We are fortunate to have gotten the desired match practice because of the National T20," Rizwan said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

"Everyone is now eagerly looking forward to the World Cup. Since this is my first global event, I have marked some individual and collective targets," he added.

Rizwan has been the most consistent performer in the shorter format this year. He enters this month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup as the leading run-getter in 2021 with 752 at a phenomenal average of 94.

This tournament will be Rizwan's first World Cup, and he is eager to continue his run with the bat.

"Representing Pakistan is a matter of pride for every cricketer, but, as a professional, you need to cement your place in the squad, which is only guaranteed by consistent performances," he said. (ANI)

