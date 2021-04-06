IWL postponed due to Covid-19

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Indian Women's League (IWL) has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday. The league was scheduled to be hosted in Odisha, although the AIFF was yet to announce dates.

"Based on request and discussion with Odisha Sports over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state and adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines of the Government of Odisha along with keeping in mind the safety and security of the players and officials, the Hero Indian Women's League scheduled to be held in Odisha later this month has been postponed until further notice. The AIFF along with Odisha Sports and the participating teams will be taking a stock of the situation once the health parameters improve," said the AIFF in a statement.