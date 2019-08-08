Iyer & Dhawan take 'Speak Out' challenge

Shreyas Iyer, who is also part of India's limited-overs squad for the West Indies tour, recently, participated in the famous 'Speak Out' challenge alongwith opener Shikhar Dhawan.

In a two-minute 22-second long video posted on the official BCCI website, the two cricketers can be seen guessing each other's phrases which they try to speak while wearing a mouthpiece that won't let them shut their mouth.

India, who won the T2oI series 3-0, will look to continue their dominance in the ODIs against Windies, who will be bolstered by the presence of Chris Gayle, who will be retiring from international cricket post the culmination of the three-match rubber.