Jack Leach extends stay with Somerset until 2024

The 29-year-old's current contract was due to expire at the end of 2022 but he has signed a two-year extension which will see him play for the club until at least the end of the 2024 season.

"I am very excited to have signed an extension with Somerset. It is a proud day for me and my family," said Leach in a statement.

"I would like to thank Andy Hurry, Jason Kerr, all the coaches, the staff and my teammates for their support. I would also like to thank the Members and fans. I would like to send my best to them at this difficult time and say how much we miss you. We can't wait to have you back. I am very excited about what we can achieve as a group. There is a good feeling around the boys, and I can't wait for the season to start," he added.

Leach, who recently excelled in England's Test series win over Sri Lanka, had successfully progressed through the Somerset Age Group Pathway before making his debut for the County against South Africa in 2012.

Since that day, the left armer has gone on to take over 240 wickets for the club, and his consistently outstanding performances for Somerset have seen him receive recognition at international level.

Leach now has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches at an average of 30.50.

"To put it in simple terms, Jack Leach is an outstanding cricketer. Not only is he a bowler of the very highest calibre, he is also exactly the kind of character you want in your team environment," Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said.

"Jack has had to overcome a number of hurdles during the last few years and on every occasion he has come back stronger and better. He sets a great example, and I am delighted that we will continue to see him representing the club that means so much to him," he added.

