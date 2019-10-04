Jadeja fastest left-arm bowler to 200 Test wickets

Jadeja could have reached the feat in the first session of the third day itself, but Wriddhiman Saha dropped Dean Elgar. And it was Elgar who turned out to be his 200th scalp as the Proteas opener was caught brilliantly at the square-leg boundary by Cheteshwar Pujara. <br> <br>While Herath had taken 47 Tests to reach the 200-wickets mark, he was followed by Australia's Mitchell Johnson (49), Mitchell Starc (50) and Bishan Singh Bedi and Wasim Akram -- both taking 51 Tests to reach the milestone.

The 30-year-old cricketer from Saurashtra had made his Test debut against England back in 2012. Jadeja has also scalped 178 ODI wickets from 156 games and 33 wickets in 44 T20Is. In fact, he has been India's first-choice spinner in recent times in away games, as was witnessed in the series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands.