Jamaica Test: Concussion rules out Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood steps in as substitute

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 2 : Windies batsman Darren Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing Test match against India after suffering a delayed concussion on Monday.

In place of Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood will be coming in as a concussion substitute to see off the remaining two days of the Test match.



Bravo was hit by a bouncer by Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the Test match. After seeing off yesterday without any hiccups, Bravo stepped on to the field on Day Four when he suffered a delayed concussion.

This is not the first time that a concussion substitute has been brought in a Test.

In August this year, Australian batsman Steven Smith was hit by a bouncer by pacer Jofra Archer in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes and as a result, he was ruled out of the second and third Test match.

Marcus Labuschagne was named as the concussion substitute by Australia.

In the ongoing India-West Indies second Test, the former set a target of 468 runs.

While filing this story, West Indies had reached the score of 108/4.