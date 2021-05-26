Jamie Murray attacks French Open for cash cut, 'toilet' hotel

The clay-court Grand Slam starts next week, and the 35-year-old Scot, brother of former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, is due to pair with Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Paris, May 26 (IANS) Former doubles world No.1 Jamie Murray has launched an attack on the French Open for cutting the doubles prize money and has also called the official hotel an "absolute toilet".

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been moved for the second successive year -- starting a week later than usual, while the overall prize money has been cut by around 10 per cent, reports DPA.

However, the coffers for the doubles competitions have been cut 23 per cent, which has angered Murray, currently ranked No. 21 in doubles.

Murray criticised the French Tennis Federation (FFT) and also criticised the condition of the official tournament hotel in Paris.

"On top of twice moving their event dates to suit themselves, The @FFTennis continues their 'we don't give a ****' mentality by cutting the doubles prize fund by 23%," he tweeted.

"Thanks for actively supporting all players across the tour. Ps. Your official hotel for doubles players is absolute toilet," he wrote. "Pps. Thanks for allowing us the opportunity to bring one team member to support us during the event."

