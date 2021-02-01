Jamshedpur beat Odisha 1-0 to end 5-game winless run

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman scored in the 41st minute which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending Jamshedpur's five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Bambolim (Goa), Feb 1 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Monday.

Stuart Baxter made two changes from Odisha's 1-1 draw against Bengaluru, handing a start to Bradden Inman who had joined on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan. Paul Ramfangzauva was the other change in the playing XI. For Jamshedpur, center-back Peter Hartley returned from injury and Mobashir replaced Aitor Monroy.

The Jamshedpur defenders were at their best despite being under a lot of pressure in the first half. Stephen Eze and Hartley managed to thwart the danger posed by their opponents.

They finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute through Mobashir. The youngster put in a cross for Nerijus Valskis, whose movement in the box confused Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh, and the ball went straight into the goal.

Forward Seimlin Doungel continued to trouble the Odisha defense after the restart. After getting the ball on the flank, he cut inside and tested Arshdeep, who pushed the ball out for a corner. But Jamshedpur failed to take advantage of the resulting corner.

Arshdeep was called into action once again when Alexandre Lima tried his luck from a distance only to see his effort saved.

Odisha kept attacking but poor passing in the final third saw them lose possession and hardly test the keeper. At the other end, Arshdeep kept his side in the game with yet another save to deny Choudhary. Odisha had a late penalty claim when Diego Mauricio was tripped in the area by TP Rehenesh, but the referee turned down the appeal.

