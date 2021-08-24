Jamshedpur FC sign three-year deal with Laldinpuia

After signing a three-year deal, Dinpuia -- as he is fondly called -- said, "I am so glad to be here. Playing in the top league of India one day was my dream and it has finally come true. I thank the club and the head coach for trusting in my abilities.

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC have signed PC Laldinpuia for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the defender will soon be joining the squad for the pre-season camp.

"I will give everything in training and on the pitch to help Jamshedpur FC fight for the coveted ISL trophy and bring a smile on the faces of all fans." Dinpuia has been handed jersey number 4.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said he had a keen eye on the defender for some time now.

"We had been tracking Dinpuia's development since last season itself and he just kept on impressing everyone. He will be a solid addition to the squad considering his versatility. He was rock solid with Aizawl and played across the back line in all positions. After watching him closely and having conversations with him, I was convinced that he would develop into a great player for us," Coyle said.

Born in Mizoram, Dinpuia began his career with Mizoram Premier League side Bethlehem Vengthlang before moving to Chhinga Veng. After the 2018/19 season, he was given the 'Best Defender award' in the Mizoram Premier League.

He also participated with the club during their 2nd Division campaign. Following good performances in the Mizoram Premier League, the 24-year-old was called up to represent Mizoram in the Santosh Trophy in both 2018 and 2019.

In September 2020, Dinpuia joined Aizawl FC and played a part in all 14 matches of the Hero I-League season, also scoring a goal in the process.

IANS

cs/akm