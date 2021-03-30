Japanese star Osaka into last eight at Miami Open

Osaka has now won a staggering 23 consecutive matches as she eased past Mertens after just under an hour and a half of play.

Washington, March 30 (IANS) Second seed Naomi Osaka of Japan had a Miami Open breakthrough as she defeated 16th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-3 to advance into the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time in her career.

"It feels really exciting," Osaka said, Xinhua news reports. "This is one of my favourite tournaments to play, and of course I'm sad I hadn't been able to get to the second week the last times that I have played this tournament. But I'm here now, and hopefully, it will go well this time."

Osaka improves her head-to-head against Mertens to 3-1, having won their last three meetings in succession.

Osaka's quarterfinal opponent will be Maria Sakkari of Greece, who won an epic encounter in her fourth-round match.

Sakkari saved six match points en route to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (6) victory over No. 29 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States to reach the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, top seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 while fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine edged past Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.

In men's part, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, fourth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and fifth seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina advanced into the fourth round.

