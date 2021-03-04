Jasmine ensures medal in 1st international boxing meet (Ld)

Jasmine, who was scouted during an open challenge before participating at the national camp last year, showed glimpses of her skillset during her maiden bout at the senior international stage as the lanky boxer blanked Medina, a silver medallist in recently-concluded Strandja Memorial Tournament, to advance to the semi-finals.

Castellon (Spain), March 4 (IANS) Haryana's Jasmine made a dazzling start to her senior international career and sent star USA boxer Andrea Medina packing 5-0 to enter the 57-kg semi-finals on the second day at the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

Apart from Jasmine, three more women pugilists - six-time world champion Mary Kom (51 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) - also made their way into the last-four stage and assured India of four medals in the women's category.

Making a comeback into the ring after a year and playing her first tournament since Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in March last year, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom registered 3-2 victory against Italy's Giordana Sorrentino.

Meanwhile, World Championship bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and Asian champion Pooja Rani also notched up comfortable 5-0 victories against Spain's Eugenia Albons and Italy's Assunta Canfora 5-0, respectively, in their quarter-finals.

However, Lovlina Borogohain (69 kg), who also played her first tournament after a year, and Manisha Moun (57 kg) could not progress into the last-four stage. While Lovlina lost 5-0 to Russia's Saadat Dalgatova, Manisha Moun also suffered a 5-0 defeat against Italy's Irma Testa.

A 14-member Indian contingent (eight men and six women), including nine Olympic qualified and other top boxers, is taking part in the 35th edition of the tournament. Indian men pugilists will be seen in action on the third day during their quarter-finals.

