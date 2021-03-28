Jason David, Gagana top seeds in KSLTA-AITA under-16 event

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) The KSLTA-AITA U-16 Talent Series, the third event on the Junior Tour event will start with the main draw at the KSLTA Stadium here from Monday.
The main draw both in the boys' and girls' categories consists of 32 players with 24 direct entries and eight qualifying spots.
The boys' field saw a draw of 64 during the qualifying rounds held on the weekend while the girls' draw consisted of 32 entries.
Jason Michael David has been given the top billing while Anoop Kesavamurti is seeded second in the boys' section while Gagana Mohankumar and Harshini N have been seeded No.1 and 2 respectively among the girls.
Final qualifying results
Boys' under-16
Shivashankar Dev bt Ved Subodh Shetty 6-2, 6-2; Sanchit Rau bt Anirudh Palaniswamy 6-1, 6-2; Vaibha Krishnan bt Srikar Doni 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2; Hanush Anand bt Aahil Ayaz 6-2, 6-2; Gandharv Kothapalli b tbt Pavan Ganesh 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Sehaj Sigh Pawar bt Abhardeep Bhatacharya 6-1, 6-0; Arya Ganapathy bt Krish DS 6-2, 6-1; Aaradhaya Dwivedi bt Haroon Syed 6-1, 6-1.
Girls' under-16
Samhita Koganti bt Vanshika Borkar 6-4, 6-0; Sai Sahasra bt Purvi Badravathi 6-1, 6-4; Saanvi Misra bt Inchara Hiremath 6-1, 6-4; Dishta Sanvi bt Shreya M 6-1, 6-1; Madhumita Suresh bt Thanu Vishwas 6-1, 6-1; Sangeetha Raman bt Aayushi Panigrahi 6-0, 6-1; Shubha Nandini bt Raina Bafna 6-0, 6-1; Mrinali Navada bt Manasvini 6-0, 6-1.
Seedings (Top-8)
Boys'
1-Jason Michael David; 2-Anoop Kesavamurti; 3-Kriish Ajay Tyagi; 4- Santosh Yuvaraj; 5-Sooraj Vijaykumar; 6- Vishal Vasudev; 7-Aman Rao; 8-Akshath Jenish.
Girls'
1-Gagana Mohankumar; 2-Harshini N; 3-Mahika Suravaram; 4-Sree Tanvi Dasari; 5-Vanya Srivastav; 6-Samhita Koganti; 7-Tanishka Ranganathan; 8-Zynah Salar.
--IANS
kh/